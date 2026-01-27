Android 17 leak reveals Apple-like blur effects coming to system UI Google is set to introduce subtle, Apple-inspired blur effects across Android 17. From the system UI to volume controls, the new design aims to add depth while keeping the interface familiar.

New Delhi:

Google appears to be taking inspiration from Apple as it prepares to roll out blur effects across Android 17. The tech giant had earlier introduced subtle blur elements in the notification shade and Quick Settings panel with the Material 3 Expressive redesign in Android 16.

Android 17 ‘Cinnamon Bun’ focuses on translucent UI design

Android 17, codenamed “Cinnamon Bun,” will place a strong emphasis on translucent and blurry backgrounds. The new visual approach is designed to create a sense of depth, moving away from the flat, solid colours users are accustomed to. According to Google, the blur effect will help users remain aware of the app they are using while still allowing them to stay focused on their tasks.

System UI to shift from solid colours to blur backgrounds

As reported by 9to5Google, which accessed images of internal builds, Android 17 will feature a system UI that transitions from solid light or dark backgrounds to blurred backdrops. This change will be visible across several interface elements.

Blur effects extend to volume controls and power menu

The volume bar in Android 17, including the pill-shaped container that houses the slider, mode switcher, and other controls, will appear translucent. On the home screen, users will be able to see wallpapers and app icons faintly in the background. The blur effect will also be present in the full volume sheet and power menus.

Dynamic colour tinting and subtle visual changes

These blur effects will be tinted using the dynamic colour theme of the user’s smartphone. Despite the visual refinements, Android 17 is expected to introduce only minor design changes, with the overall interface largely looking and functioning the same as before.

Subtle blur compared to Apple’s Liquid Glass design

Compared to Apple’s Liquid Glass interface, Android 17’s blur effects are expected to be more subtle. However, it remains unclear whether these effects will be limited to the operating system or extended to third-party apps as well.

Blur effects build on Android 16 redesign

Google first introduced blur effects in Android with the notification shade and Quick Settings panel as part of the Android 16 QPR1 redesign, and Android 17 appears to expand on that visual direction.