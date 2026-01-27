Nothing confirms first flagship store to open in Bengaluru on February 14 Nothing has officially confirmed the launch date of its first flagship store in India. Opening in Bengaluru on February 14, the store will be the brand’s first outside London and highlights its growing focus on the Indian market.

New Delhi:

Nothing is preparing to open its first flagship store in India, marking a major step in the company’s expansion strategy. The company has now officially confirmed when the store will open to the public. This upcoming outlet will be Nothing’s first flagship store outside London, where the brand is headquartered.

According to the latest information shared by Nothing, its first flagship store in India will be inaugurated on February 14. Currently, the company operates only one physical store globally, located at 4 Peter Street, Soho, London.

Bengaluru store to be Nothing’s second global outlet

The new flagship store will be located in Bengaluru and will become Nothing’s second store worldwide. The store will offer customers a hands-on experience with Nothing’s range of products, including smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, smartwatches, and other devices.

The move highlights the Carl Pei–led company’s growing focus on the Indian market.

Growing focus on India operations

Nothing has been steadily increasing its presence in India. Its sub-brand has relocated its headquarters to the country, with a focus on end-to-end smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development.

On January 7, Nothing’s sub-brand CMF by Nothing registered itself as a legally incorporated independent entity in India. Confirming the development, Evangelidis said in a statement on January 7, 2026, “CMF has an important role to play in that journey and we're happy to share that it is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India”.

Manufacturing joint venture and investment plans

The company has also announced a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom, aimed at transforming India into a global production and export hub for both Nothing and CMF products.

As part of this partnership, the two companies plan to invest over $100 million (around Rs 887 crore). The venture is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years. With this latest investment, Nothing’s total commitment to India has crossed $200 million.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk sparks privacy debate, calls WhatsApp ‘not secure’ as lawsuit targets Meta