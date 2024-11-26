Follow us on Image Source : ANDROID Android 15 users alert: Government flags high-risk security threats

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning for users of Android 15 and earlier versions. The vulnerabilities have been affecting Android 12 through Android 15, which can be exploited by hackers to access sensitive data, causing system instability, or even launch denial-of-service (DoS) attacks.

Which Android versions are affected?

CERT-In's alert highlights issues across:

Android 12

Android 12L

Android 13

Android 14

Android 15

These vulnerabilities arise from both Android’s core components and third-party vendors like MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Imagination Technologies.

What risks do users face?

If exploited, these flaws can lead to:

Data breaches: Hackers may gain unauthorized access to personal or corporate data.

Device crashes: Exploiting vulnerabilities could render devices unstable and unreliable.

Denial of Service (DoS): Attackers can disrupt device functionality completely.

How to protect your device

To safeguard your Android phone or tablet:

Update Your Device: Install the latest patches from Google and device manufacturers. Navigate to Settings > System Upgrade to check for updates.

Download Apps Carefully: Use only trusted platforms like Google Play Store. Avoid sideloading unverified apps.

Enable Security Features: Use app permissions, two-factor authentication, and device encryption for added protection.

Monitor Your Device: Watch for unusual behaviour like unexpected crashes or rapid battery drain.

Stay vigilant against cyber threats

CERT-In advises users to remain alert and proactive. Regular updates and cautious app usage can significantly reduce the risk of exploitation. These steps will ensure a safer experience for both personal and professional users relying on Android devices.

