Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Android 15 update is now rolling out to Pixel devices: How to download

Android 15 update is now rolling out to Pixel devices: How to download

The highly anticipated Android 15 stable version is now available. Google is initially rolling out this new operating system to Pixel devices. If you own a Pixel smartphone, here's how to download the Android 15 update.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2024 9:55 IST
Android 15 on Pixel devices
Image Source : FILE Android 15 on Pixel devices

Google has recently announced the release of the next-generation Android operating system, Android 15. This new update introduces a range of exciting features, with a strong emphasis on user privacy. One of the notable additions is the Private Space feature, designed to enhance user privacy and security. Currently, the Android 15 update is being rolled out to a variety of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

For those who own any of the aforementioned Pixel devices and are eager to upgrade to the latest Android 15 operating system, below is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to initiate the download and installation process.

How to Install Android 15 on Pixel devices:

  • 1. Navigate to the Settings menu on your smartphone.
  • 2. Scroll down and select the "System" option.

India Tv - How to Install Android 15 on Pixel devices

Image Source : FILEHow to Install Android 15 on Pixel devices

  • 3. Within the "System" menu, tap on "Software updates."

India Tv - How to Install Android 15 on Pixel devices

Image Source : FILEHow to Install Android 15 on Pixel devices

  • 4. Then, tap on "Check for updates" under the "System update" section to initiate the search for the Android 15 update.

India Tv - How to Install Android 15 on Pixel devices

Image Source : FILEHow to Install Android 15 on Pixel devices

Following these steps will help you to stay up-to-date with the latest Android 15 operating system on your Pixel device.

Meanwhile, Pixel users now have the option to conceal apps and data within a new feature called Private Space, which is accessible through Android 15. This section provides a secure place for apps, files, and photos, keeping them away from prying eyes. It's almost like having a separate user account on your phone. 

Google Photos, Files, Chrome, and the new Pixel Screenshots app each have a private duplicate, laying the groundwork for Android's private space. Any app installed in this secret section will store its data in a separate file path, isolating it from your regular app drawer.

ALSO READ: Google launches Android 15 with host of new features for its users globally

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement