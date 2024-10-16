Android 15 update is now rolling out to Pixel devices: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Android 15 on Pixel devices

Google has recently announced the release of the next-generation Android operating system, Android 15. This new update introduces a range of exciting features, with a strong emphasis on user privacy. One of the notable additions is the Private Space feature, designed to enhance user privacy and security. Currently, the Android 15 update is being rolled out to a variety of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

For those who own any of the aforementioned Pixel devices and are eager to upgrade to the latest Android 15 operating system, below is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to initiate the download and installation process.

How to Install Android 15 on Pixel devices:

1. Navigate to the Settings menu on your smartphone.

2. Scroll down and select the "System" option.

3. Within the "System" menu, tap on "Software updates."

4. Then, tap on "Check for updates" under the "System update" section to initiate the search for the Android 15 update.

Following these steps will help you to stay up-to-date with the latest Android 15 operating system on your Pixel device.

Meanwhile, Pixel users now have the option to conceal apps and data within a new feature called Private Space, which is accessible through Android 15. This section provides a secure place for apps, files, and photos, keeping them away from prying eyes. It's almost like having a separate user account on your phone.

Google Photos, Files, Chrome, and the new Pixel Screenshots app each have a private duplicate, laying the groundwork for Android's private space. Any app installed in this secret section will store its data in a separate file path, isolating it from your regular app drawer.

