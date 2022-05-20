Android 13 Beta to support braille displays, says Google

Follow us on Image Source : ANDROID Android 13 Beta

Android 13 Beta will have native support for braille displays, with a vision to make it more convenient for braille readers to use the platform. this news for the update was announced by the tech giant Google. The new update will help the braille reader to use Android more efficiently and easily,

In a blogpost of Google, they stated: "Available in our next Android 13 Beta in a few weeks, we are beginning to build out-of-the-box support for braille displays in Talkback, our screen reader within Android."

It further added: "A refreshable braille display is an electro-mechanical device that creates braille patterns by raising rounded pins through holes in a flat surface. Braille-literate computer users use the braille display to touch-read braille dots representing text."

With the braille display, users will get the option to type out braille as well.

These devices will help people with deafblindness access to mobile phones and people with blindness can use their phones silently.

Google mentioned the BrailleBack app through which people use to connect their Android devices to braille displays using the BrailleBack app, which required a separate download from the Play Store, or using a virtual keyboard within Talkback instead of a physical device.

With this new update, no additional downloads are necessary to use most braille displays.

People can use braille displays to access many features available with Talkback. For example, they can use display buttons to navigate their screen and then do activities like make a phone call, compose an email, send a text message or read books.

Users can sign up for the Android beta program to try out Talkback 13 in the next beta release.

Inputs from IANS