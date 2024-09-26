Amazon sale: Top 3 smartphones under Rs 30,000 that you can consider buying

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smartphone under Rs 30,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has commenced as of midnight today (September 26). The sale is currently accessible to Amazon Prime members, while regular customers will gain access starting midnight tomorrow (September 27). This sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones and large appliances. Additionally, buyers can enjoy extra discounts with selected bank debit and credit cards. Amazon is currently providing a 10 percent discount with SBI credit and debit cards. If you've been considering purchasing a new mid-range smartphone and waiting for prices to decrease, now is the time to visit Amazon and take advantage of the discounted prices.

If you're uncertain about the discounts on various smartphones and are unsure which one to purchase, here are the top three smartphones that you can consider buying during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G was launched in India on July 16. During its launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher-end variants with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage have a price tag of Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

The smartphone is currently available for Rs 25,748 for the base variant and Rs 27,748 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The high-end variant is available for Rs 31,748. The discounted price is inclusive of bank offers.

It is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display.

Realme GT 6T 5G

The Realme GT 6T 5G was launched in India on May 22. The smartphone was priced at Rs. 30,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB memory and storage variants were priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the base variant is available for Rs 24,748. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at 25,748 and 28,748 respectively. The discounted price is inclusive of bank offers.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus was launched in India on January 4 this year. During its launch, it was priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage model, while the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants were priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively

During the sale, the base variant is available for Rs 24,999 while the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are available for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively.

