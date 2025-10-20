Amazon Prime Video, Snapchat, Alexa, Canva and more not working: Downdetector Thousands of users in the United States faced disruptions on Monday as Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a widespread outage. The issue affected multiple major platforms, including Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, and several third-party apps that depend on AWS servers.

A major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage has disturbed a lot of people who are planning on buying last-minute gifts for friends and family. Several popular online platforms. In the United States, apps and websites—Amazon.com, Alexa, Canva, Perplexity AI, Prime Video, Robinhood, Venmo, and even Snapchat—are not working for many users. The issue, originating from AWS’s US-EAST-1 region, caused widespread service disruptions and sparked a wave of online reactions from frustrated users.

Amazon services face major outages across the US.

Users have reported the issue with Amazon.com’s home page, which failed to load, and even the Alexa voice commands stopped working for many users. It was further reported that Prime Video was showing connection errors multiple times when users tried to log in. Platforms like Robinhood, Perplexity AI, Canva, Venmo, and Snapchat also experienced downtime during the incident.

So far, some platforms in India have been witnessing some glitches as well, but eventually they are getting fixed—nothing like a long-term outage during the festivities.

AWS confirms technical issues

On its official AWS Service Health Dashboard, the company acknowledged the issue, stating, “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

The US-EAST-1 region (based in Northern Virginia) hosts a large portion of AWS’s cloud infrastructure, meaning outages there often have widespread ripple effects across the internet.

Impact on other platforms

Perplexity AI’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, confirmed that the outage affecting their AI chatbot was linked directly to AWS.

“Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it,” he posted on X.

Social media reactions

As the outage spread, users flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) with reactions and memes.

A user posted: "Amazon Alexa/ Amazon/ AWS is reportedly down for thousands of users right now. Are you one of them? #amazon #amazondown #amazonalexadown #awsdown"