Amazon India introduces multi-channel fulfilment for sellers and retailers

Amazon has introduced multi-channel fulfilment (MCF) services in India, catering to sellers, including direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, retailers, and manufacturers. MCF enables sellers to manage all their orders using a single inventory source located in Amazon's fulfilment centres.

This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive solution to sellers, with an introductory price as low as Rs 59 per order. Amazon's vast network covers 100% of India's serviceable pin codes, over 20,000 in total, which creates new business prospects for sellers.

Vivek Somareddy, Vice President of fulfilment channels and Global Trade at Amazon India, explained that small and medium-scale brands often face challenges like digitization barriers, limited reach, and productivity constraints, along with issues like inventory tracking and high shipping costs. Multi-Channel Fulfilment addresses these issues by offering a top-tier solution that enables sellers to focus on core business activities such as product development, marketing, and customer service.

MCF streamlines the order fulfilment process for off-Amazon shoppers, allowing sellers to create orders, track them, and generate tax invoices. The service ensures rapid shipping and faster delivery while automating off-Amazon orders, simplifying the entire process. Sellers can also leverage Fulfilment by Amazon, an adaptable, cost-effective, and scalable storage and fulfilment solution that spans various services.

This innovative fulfilment solution ensures swift delivery, and 24x7 order fulfilment, and eliminates the need for inventory pooling for different sales channels, noted Somareddy.

Amazon's MCF service is poised to revolutionize the fulfilment experience for Indian sellers, offering enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and access to Amazon's extensive customer base, driving growth in the Indian e-commerce landscape.

Inputs from IANS

