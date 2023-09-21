Follow us on Image Source : FILE Musk announces impressive 3 billion daily views for X's long-form posts

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), announced on Thursday that long-form posts on the microblogging platform are now receiving three billion daily views and continuing to grow.

"Long-form posts on this platform are now at 3 billion views per day and rising," Musk posted on X.

He went on to compare this growth to the collective views of all newspaper articles available on Earth, stating, "This is roughly on par with all newspaper article views on Earth."

Many users on the platform expressed their thoughts on this impressive development.

"Impressive growth! It's evident that users are seeking more in-depth content and meaningful insights on this platform," one user wrote.

"I've been posting long-form content since it became a thing. I absolutely love being able to express myself with more words and share value-packed and informative content," another user said.

Another user mentioned, "Looking forward to long-form video statistics."

In the midst of this discussion, one user asked Musk if X could ban inactive users or accounts, or at least make inactive usernames available for use. This, the user explained, would prevent usernames from going to waste due to inactive accounts. The user noted that they had seen Ubisoft take a similar approach.

Musk responded with a reassuring "Coming soon."

This announcement by Musk highlights the growing popularity and engagement with long-form content on the platform formerly known as Twitter. It also suggests that X is actively working on improvements and updates to enhance user experience and address user feedback, such as handling inactive accounts and usernames.

ALSO READ Microsoft's first in-person 'Surface Event' since pandemic: Know when and where to watch

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News