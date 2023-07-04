Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon launches innovative product customisation feature for Indian customers

Amazon India has introduced a new feature called "Customise Your Product," which allows customers to personalize a wide range of products. The feature is available across more than 10,000 products in 76 different categories. It offers an intuitive customisation experience with visual design tools and a real-time product preview option.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, Consumer Business, at Amazon India, expressed the company's commitment to enhancing the customer shopping experience through innovations. He mentioned that the introduction of the customisation feature is a response to the growing trend of personalised products. Amazon India aims to expand its product selection further in the future.

The new feature caters to the evolving personalisation needs of customers and taps into India's fragmented and under-served personalised gifting products market. It allows customers to add personalized touches to various items such as window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, furniture, engraved pens, necklaces, water bottles, mugs, apparel, and more.

ALSO READ: Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' to arrive on July 6th, confirms App Store

The customisation features not only offer a wide variety of font styles and colours for adding or engraving text but also allow customers to upload images and notes to create unique and memorable products. Customers can also choose from other customisation options provided by sellers.

To find custom products, customers can look for the "Personalise it" badge on search results or click on the "customise now" button on product pages. The introduction of this feature increases customer engagement and transforms a limited product selection into an unlimited one.

ALSO READ: iQOO Neo 7 Pro arrives in India: Check first look, specs, availability and other details

Amazon India aims to enrich the customer shopping experience by incorporating various innovations. The introduction of the "Customise Your Product" feature aligns with the company's customer-centric approach and demonstrates its commitment to meeting the personalised product preferences of Indian customers. With this new feature, Amazon India aims to offer a more diverse and personalized shopping experience to its customers.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News