Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
  Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Top discounts on laptops and smartphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Top discounts on laptops and smartphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 will last till August 11, and here are some major deals to get your hands on if you are looking to upgrade your gadget- smartphone, laptop, tablet or more.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 16:30 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024
Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale has entered its third day and will continue until August 11. This Independence Day sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of products, ideally a great opportunity to get your much-awaited gadget. Customers who are using SBI credit cards can get an additional 10 per cent instant discount. This is a must to mention that the prices and stock availability may change throughout the event as per the availability. 

We bring to you the best deals available deals and offers on smartphones and other gadgets:

Best smartphone deals

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

The smartphone is available for Rs. 16,999 (effective price after bank and coupon offer) during the sale, down from its usual price of Rs. 19,999. You can also trade in an older smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 18,300. This device features a 50-megapixel Sony LTE-600 primary camera sensor and a large 5,500mAh battery with 80W Supervooc fast charging.

Current price: Rs. 16,999 (effective after bank and coupon offer)

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is available at an effective price of Rs. 47,799 (including bank offer) during the sale, which further offers no-cost EMI options and an exchange offer that can provide up to Rs. 43,100 in additional savings.

Current price: Rs. 47,799 (including bank offer)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has dropped in price and it is now available at Rs. 24,999 (including bank offer) from its regular price of Rs. 28,999. This smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. You can swap an old phone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 26,650.

Current price: Rs. 24,999 (including bank offer)

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G

Priced at Rs. 9,999 (including bank offer) currently, the Z9 Lite 5G is said to be a great option at under Rs. 10,000 range. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, the smartphone comes with 4GB RAM, and a 50-megapixel Sony AI camera shooter and is protected with an IP64 rating.

Current price: Rs. 9,999 (including bank offer)

OnePlus Nord 4 5G

The Nord 4 5G is available at Rs. 27,999 (effective price after bank offer), offering Rs. 2,000 off from its regular price. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, comes with 8GB RAM and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Current price: Rs. 27,999 (effective price after bank offer)

Deals on tablets and laptops

Dell 15 laptop

If you are looking for a laptop under the budget of Rs. 35,000, then the Dell 15 laptop is available for Rs. 34,990. The machine comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It runs the Windows 11 operating system and includes a spill-resistant keyboard.

Current price: Rs. 34,990

Honor Pad 9

This tablet is currently priced at Rs. 20,999 (during the sale), and it runs on Android 13 OS, it is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and has 8GB RAM. The tablet is backed by a long battery with 17 hours of life when fully charged and includes a free Bluetooth-powered keyboard case.

Current price: Rs. 20,999

Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs. 2,999 during the sale, making your television smarter.

Current price: Rs. 2,999

WhatsApp to introduce real-time voice conversations with Meta AI

