Amazon, Flipkart Sale: OnePlus 11R price plummets, offers delight shoppers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus 11R discount

The festive season has kicked off, and as a result, the shopping frenzy has begun. Both online and offline markets are offering one-on-one deals to attract customers. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, now is the perfect time to buy, as Flipkart and Amazon are offering substantial discounts on phones. Notably, OnePlus smartphones have seen significant price cuts in the Flipkart and Amazon sales. The price of the OnePlus 11R has been drastically reduced during the sale. By purchasing the OnePlus 11R now, you can save a significant amount of money.

Flipkart's discount offer on OnePlus 11R:

The OnePlus 11R is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 39,999. As part of the BBD Sale 2024 offer, the company is offering a 22 percent discount on its 128GB variant, allowing you to purchase it for just Rs 30,878. Additionally, you can avail bank offers, such as up to 5 percent cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 with an HDFC Bank Credit Card.

If you're interested in the 256GB variant of the OnePlus 11R, it is currently listed at Rs 44,999, but there's a 15 percent discount available, bringing the price down to Rs 37,887.

Image Source : FILEOnePlus 11R discount

Amazon's discount offer on OnePlus 11R:

The 128GB variant of the OnePlus 11R is currently listed at Rs 39,999 on Amazon. As part of the Great Indian Festival Sale, the company has reduced the price by 30 percent, making it available for just Rs 27,997. Amazon also offers strong bank offers, including a 10 percent instant discount on selected bank cards.

Furthermore, Amazon provides an exchange offer, allowing you to trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 26,500. However, the value you receive will depend on the working and physical condition of your old phone.

Image Source : FILEOnePlus 11R discount

Specifications of the OnePlus 11R:

The OnePlus 11R, launched in February 2023, features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Additionally, it offers up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The rear panel boasts a 50+8+2-megapixel triple camera setup, while for selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP camera.

ALSO READ: Google for India 2024: Everything announced at the event