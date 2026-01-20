Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 Gen 4 with Alexa Plus support launched Amazon has launched the Echo Show 11 and the fourth-generation Echo Show 8 in India, featuring refreshed designs, improved audio, intelligent sensors, and smart home controls. The new Echo Show devices are also confirmed to support Alexa Plus once it rolls out in India.

New Delhi:

Amazon has just dropped two new smart displays in India – the Echo Show 11 and the Echo Show 8 Gen 4. They are pushing them as more helpful home assistants, built to make daily routines, entertainment and smart home controls easy – all on one screen.

Amazon is aiming these new Echo Shows at people who want a proper hub at home. Whether you’re keeping up with reminders, chatting with family, or streaming your favourite shows, these displays are supposed to tie it all together.

So, what’s new?

Design and display: First off, the design looks much sharper. Both models have edge-to-edge glass screens and slimmer bezels, so they feel a lot more modern than the older Echo Shows. The Echo Show 11 sports a big 11-inch Full HD display, while the new Echo Show 8 comes with an 8.7-inch HD screen. The idea is you get more space to see things, but the device itself doesn’t take up any extra room.

Connectivity features: Inside, Amazon has packed in their own AZ3 Pro chip and Omnisense sensor platform. Basically, these devices come loaded with sensors: a 13MP camera, microphones, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, an accelerometer, and even Wi-Fi CSI. Thanks to all that, Alexa can actually sense what’s happening around the room. You can set up routines like turning on the lights when someone walks in or adjusting the temperature automatically. Everything runs through the Alexa app, so setup stays simple.

Audio and sound quality: Audio is claimed to be better in this device. Both models have front-facing stereo speakers and a dedicated woofer, so music and podcasts sound clearer.

Alexa Plus support

Both the Echo models are designed for Alexa Plus, which is the next-gen AI assistant from Amazon. When it launches in India, Alexa Plus should bring more natural conversations, handle multi-step requests, and offer smarter help around the house.

Apps that support Echo

You can stream from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Audible—take your pick. For video, you get Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube (through the Silk browser). The 13MP camera on the front now uses auto-framing and noise reduction, which makes video calls and Drop In smoother.

As smart home hubs, these Echo Shows let you control lights, plugs, cameras, and video doorbells right from the screen. You can even view up to four live camera feeds at once.

Privacy: Amazon is still talking up privacy. You get physical buttons to turn off the mic and camera, plus you can review or delete voice recordings in the Alexa app whenever you want.

Availability and price in India

The new Echo Show 11 is priced at Rs 26,999, and the Echo Show 8 Gen 4 is priced at Rs 23,999. They come in Graphite and Glacier White, and you will be able to purchase them from Amazon.in Flipkart and in stores like Reliance Digital and Croma.