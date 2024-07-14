Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel updates the price for it's existing plans, by up to Rs 60: Here is the new list

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom company has announced another significant price hike for its users. On July 3, Airtel increased the prices of its recharge plans by approximately 21 per cent. The company has now raised the prices of three specific data packs, adding further financial pressure on its customers.

If you use an Airtel SIM, you will have to spend more for data, starting from July 3 onward. Airtel has increased the prices of its data plans by up to Rs 60. The affected data packs include those priced at Rs 79, Rs 181, and Rs 301. Here are the details of these changes:

Price hike for the Rs 181 plan

Airtel has raised the price of its Rs 181 plan by Rs 30, making it cost Rs 211. This plan offers a validity of 30 days and includes 1GB of data per day. If you need an additional 1GB of data with your regular plan, this option is now more expensive.

Price hike for Rs 301 plan

The Rs 301 data plan has seen the highest increase in the surge, which is an additional Rs 60, which makes it cost Rs 361. This plan further provides the same validity as its base plan and includes a total of 50GB of data. Customers with long-term plans could use this additional 50GB of data until their plan's validity expires.

Price hike for Rs 79 plan

Airtel has further revised the price of another plan, by Rs 20. The data pack plan has been priced at Rs 99 now, from the original Rs 79 cost. This plan further offers 20GB of data daily to its customers.

With these changes, Airtel has added a significant burden to its users, making it more expensive to access essential data services.

