Airtel shocks millions of users: Free benefit quietly discontinued Airtel has officially ended its free Perplexity Pro subscription worth Rs 17,000. Here’s what happens to existing users, eligibility details, and billing rules.

New Delhi:

Bharti Airtel has made a major announcement, surprising many users by discontinuing a popular benefit. The telecom operator has officially confirmed that Airtel users will no longer receive a free subscription to Perplexity Pro. While the decision has caught several customers off guard, it aligns with Airtel’s original terms and conditions. When the offer was launched, the company had clearly stated that it was not a long-term free benefit and was available only for a fixed duration.

The Perplexity Pro subscription, valued at Rs 17,000, was being offered free of cost to Airtel customers, but the benefit has now ended.

Airtel ends Perplexity Pro offer

Airtel introduced the Perplexity Pro offer in 2025 as a temporary benefit for its users. From the outset, the company had specified that the offer would remain valid only until January 16, 2026.

As per this timeline, Airtel has now removed the Perplexity Pro subscription from its prepaid plans. However, users who had already claimed the offer before the deadline will continue to have access to the service.

What happens to existing users?

Customers who redeemed the Perplexity Pro plan before January 16, 2026, will continue to enjoy the service as usual. The subscription will remain valid for one year from the date of activation.

However, the offer is no longer available to new users or to customers who did not activate it within the specified period. The Perplexity Pro plan is priced at Rs 17,000, making it one of Airtel’s most expensive digital add-on benefits.

Billing notice for Perplexity Pro users

Users activating Perplexity Pro are now required to provide billing details. If the subscription is not cancelled after the free trial period ends, it will automatically transition to a paid renewal plan.

Customers who do not wish to continue with the paid service are advised to cancel the subscription before the trial period expires to avoid any charges.

