New iPhone gets Rs 25,000 price cut: Check new deal, offers and specs The iPhone Air is now available at a massive discount on Flipkart. With a Rs 20,000 price cut plus bank offers, buyers can save up to Rs 25,000 during the Big Savings Sale. Check the latest price, offers and key features.

New Delhi:

The iPhone Air, which was released last September, is now available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. Along with the price reduction, bank discounts and exchange offers are also available on the purchase of this Apple iPhone.

The iPhone Air can be bought at a significantly lower price during Flipkart’s Big Savings Sale, making it an attractive deal for buyers looking to upgrade.

Huge discount during Flipkart Big Savings sale

Apple launched the iPhone Air at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. On Flipkart, the device is currently listed at Rs 99,900, reflecting a straight price cut of Rs 20,000. In addition, buyers can avail a bank discount of Rs 4,000 and an extra discount of Rs 1,000.

With these offers combined, the iPhone Air can be purchased for up to Rs 25,000 less than its launch price. The Flipkart Big Savings Sale is being held between February 1 and February 5.

iPhone Air display and design highlights

The iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest iPhone, featuring a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. It uses an OLED panel that supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and offers peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.

Apple has introduced the iPhone Air as an eSIM-only handset. It also comes with USB Type-C wired charging support. The phone is just 5.6mm thin and features an 80% titanium body.

Performance and AI capabilities

The iPhone Air is powered by the A19 Pro Bionic chipset built on 3nm processing technology. It features a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The chipset supports second-generation Dynamic Caching and advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Apple has also integrated a dedicated N1 chip for AI-related tasks.

Camera and battery performance

The smartphone features a 48MP rear camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilization. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 18MP Center Stage front camera.

Apple has not officially disclosed the battery capacity. However, the company claims the phone delivers all-day battery life, offering up to 27 hours of video playback. The device can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

