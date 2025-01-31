Airtel's 84-day plan offers unbelievable value with data, unlimited calling at affordable price

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel 84-day recharge plan

Airtel has recently updated several of its prepaid recharge plans, discontinuing some options while introducing two new voice-only plans. Among the recently listed offerings is an affordable 84-day plan that provides users with unlimited calling, along with free data and SMS. This new Airtel plan is priced about Rs 100 higher than its counterpart, the 84-day voice-only plan.

Airtel's 84-day plan

This particular Airtel recharge plan boasts a validity of 84 days. Users will enjoy unlimited free calling to any number throughout India, as well as free national roaming. The plan also includes 900 SMS, and users receive a total of 7GB of high-speed data. This prepaid option is tailored for those who primarily use their phone for calls and occasionally need data. The cost of this plan is Rs 548.

In contrast, Airtel's 84-day voice-only recharge plan is available for Rs 469. This plan offers unlimited calling to any location within India, along with 900 free SMS. This offering was launched in response to TRAI’s directive, focusing solely on voice calls and free SMS.

Airtel's 77-day plan

Airtel’s 77-day validity plan also features unlimited calling and free national roaming across India. Priced at Rs 489, this plan provides users with 600 free SMS and includes 6GB of data for internet use.

In other news, BSNL users can now enjoy over 300 live TV channels for free on their mobile devices! The company has launched a new service called BiTV across India, after testing it in Puducherry last month. This service, created in partnership with OTT Play, gives users access to a variety of popular shows and movies directly on their phones. BSNL announced the official launch of BiTV on their social media, inviting everyone to take advantage of this exciting new way to watch entertainment anytime and anywhere. So get ready for endless fun and high-quality content at your fingertips!

