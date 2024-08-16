Airtel revised postpaid plans for August 2024 offer unlimited calling, OTT, more at affordable price

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel postpaid plans

Postpaid SIMs are perfect for those who want to enjoy uninterrupted services without the hassle of recharging after a fixed period of time. All the major telecom operators in India such as Jio, Airtel and more offer postpaid services to its subscribers. Airtel’s postpaid plans start at Rs 399 and go up to Rs 1,499. These plans offer unlimited voice calls, free SMS, data benefits (including 5G), and OTT subscription access.

In addition to this, Airtel subscribers get other benefits which are listed below.

1. Family benefits - Airtel users with plans priced at Rs 999 and above can include up to four additional phone numbers for shared benefits. Each added member brings 30GB of data, which can be shared by all members within the plan.

2. Amazon Prime - Except the Rs 399 plan, every Airtel postpaid pack includes access to Amazon Prime for six months.

3. Disney+ Hotstar - Every postpaid plan, except the Rs 399 plan, offers a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

4. Carry forward unused data - Airtel postpaid plans allow you to carry over any unused data to the following month.

If you find Airtel postpaid benefits interesting, here are all Airtel postpaid recharge plans’ benefits, price, validity, and more.

Rs 399 Airtel postpaid plan:

The Infinity Plan 399 offers unlimited local, STD, roaming calls, 40GB 4G data per month, unlimited 5G internet, and 100 SMS per day. It also includes three months of Xstream Play Premium and access to subscriptions like Apollo and Wynk Music.

Rs 499 Airtel postpaid plan:

This plan includes 75GB mobile data, unlimited 5G internet, unlimited calling, and a 100 SMS quota per day. Additionally, subscribers get Amazon Prime access for six months, Xstream Play Premium for three months, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year.

Rs 599 Airtel postpaid plan:

The Rs 599 postpaid pack offers unlimited calling, 75GB of 4G data, unlimited 5G, and 100 SMSes per day. It also allows the addition of a phone number to a family plan for benefits sharing.

Subscribers can enjoy six months of Amazon Prime, Xstream Play Premium for three months, and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, among other subscriptions.

Rs 999 Airtel postpaid plan:

Priced at Rs 999, this plan features 100GB of data, unlimited 5G service, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, and a daily limit of 100 SMS.

It also offers half-yearly Amazon Prime access, unlimited Xstream Play Premium, and a year of Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile.

Rs 1,199 Airtel postpaid plan:

The ‘Infinity Family 1199 Plan’ offers to add up to three mobile numbers as part of the family benefits. It provides 150GB 4G internet data, unlimited 5G and calling, and 100 free SMS daily.

Subscribers also get unlimited Netflix Basic access, along with six months of Amazon Prime, Xstream Play Premium, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for a year.

Rs 1,499 Airtel postpaid plan:

Airtel's highest-end postpaid plan is priced at Rs 1,499 and can include up to four family mobile numbers. It includes benefits like unlimited calling and 5G internet, 200GB of 4G data, and 100 SMSes per day.

Subscribers also get unlimited access to Netflix Standard and Xstream Play Premium plans, Amazon Prime for six months, and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

