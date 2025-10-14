Airtel re-KYC alert: How to complete your re-verification online in easy steps Airtel is notifying certain users that they must complete their re-KYC. Users who fail to do so will have their mobile service deactivated, losing the ability to make calls and access the internet.

New Delhi:

Many Airtel users are recently receiving a notification on their phones regarding re-KYC. The notification states that the re-KYC is necessitated by government regulation. It also warns that if a customer fails to complete their re-KYC, their services will be suspended.

Airtel offers two methods for users to complete re-KYC: customers can visit an Airtel store with original ID proof, or they can complete their KYC using the online portal with their Aadhaar card.

How to complete Airtel reverification using My Airtel app:

If you choose to complete your KYC using the Aadhaar portal, you will need an OTP sent to the mobile number for which KYC is pending, as well as an OTP sent to the number linked to your Aadhaar card.

To complete re-KYC using the online portal, you can click on the link delivered via the Airtel re-KYC notification message.

If you do not have access to that link, download the Airtel app from the Play Store and register yourself.

Steps using the App:

After downloading the app, go to the Profile section, which is accessible via the hamburger menu.

In the menu, click on the 'Facing Issues? Chat with Us' option.

On the chatbot, tap on 'More' and select 'Know Re-Verification Status'.

Select your mobile number and tap to proceed with KYC.

Enter your mobile number and the corresponding OTP.

Next, enter your Aadhaar details and the related OTP.

Finally, submit your photo and video against a clear background, ensuring your face is not covered.

After completing the process, your KYC request will be processed in 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Airtel Business entered a strategic partnership with Swift Navigation to introduce Airtel-Skylark, a new AI/ML-powered, cloud-based location service. The company asserts this system delivers accuracy up to 100 times greater than standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

