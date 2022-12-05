Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India's digital ecosystem

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Bharti Airtel and Meta have collaborated to support the growth of India's digital ecosystem. Airtel has reportedly partnered with Meta and STC (Seychelles Trading Company) to bring 2Africa Pearls to India as part of its ongoing effort to improve the nation's infrastructure.

2Africa is the world's longest subsea cable system which is expected to provide faster internet connectivity to nearly 3 billion people worldwide.

"With our contributions to the 2Africa cable and Open RAN, we are investing in crucial and progressive connectivity infrastructure which is needed to support the increasing demand for high-speed data in India. We look forward to working closely with Meta to deliver best-in-class digital experiences to our customers in India," Vani Venkatesh, CEO, of Global Business, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Both the tech giants will be working jointly for investing in global connectivity infrastructure and CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) based new-age digital solutions to support the emerging requirements of customers and enterprises in India.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Airtel to further advance the region's connectivity infrastructure that will enable a better network experience for people and businesses across India," Francisco Varela, vice president of mobile partnerships for Meta said in a statement.

Meta said that it will integrate Meta's WhatsApp within its CPaaS platform.

With this integration, businesses will be able to use WhatsApp's extensive features and reach to provide enterprises with unparalleled omnichannel customer engagement.

