Airtel launches new data plan at just Rs 99: Details

This pack is solely centred on offering internet data benefits, excluding calling and SMS services. What sets this offering apart is its substantial allocation: an impressive 30GB of data.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2023 7:45 IST
Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel announces the latest data plan worth Rs 99

Airtel, India's second-largest telecommunications company, is known for tailoring its offerings to cater to customer preferences. The company consistently introduces new recharge plans that align with user needs, ensuring that customers receive optimal benefits without straining their wallets. With a commitment to affordability and value, Airtel has unveiled a novel data pack designed to deliver exceptional perks to its clientele.

Priced at Rs 99, Airtel's latest data pack is tailored for data-hungry users. This pack exclusively focuses on providing internet data benefits, omitting calling or SMS services. The offering stands out with its substantial offering: a whopping 30GB of data. This ambitious package could potentially disrupt the telecom sector by providing remarkable value to users seeking substantial data allowances.

The strategic move showcases Airtel's commitment to delivering consumer-centric solutions. The plan is well-suited for those requiring additional data on a particular day when their regular data quota has been depleted. Boasting a one-day validity, the plan ensures flexibility and empowerment for users who require additional data on an ad hoc basis.

This initiative builds upon Airtel's array of recharge plans, which encompass both calling and data benefits. Beyond the Rs 99 data pack, the company also offers a Rs 98 recharge option that includes a complimentary Airtel Wynk Music subscription. Airtel caters to diverse needs with its range of plans, including the smallest data pack priced at Rs 19. This modest yet practical pack provides users with 1GB of data and a one-day validity period.

Airtel's consistent efforts to align with user preferences and affordability reaffirm its status as a customer-centric telecommunications provider. The introduction of the Rs 99 data pack underscores the company's dedication to delivering competitive value, quality services, and tailored solutions to meet the evolving demands of its user base.

