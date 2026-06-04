Assam Cabinet Expansion: 12 more ministers to take oath tomorrow; check full list here

Guwahati:

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam is set for a significant Cabinet expansion on Friday (June 5), with as many as 12 MLAs to take oath as ministers. The move comes less than a month after Sarma was sworn in as Chief Minister along with four ministers following the NDA's emphatic victory in the Assembly elections. Announcing the development on social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I am pleased to announce that these Hon'ble Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on 5 June 2026 at 12:45 PM."

Among those set to join the council of ministers are four fresh faces from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), namely Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nilima Devi, Sushanta Borgohain and Biswajit Daimary. Notably, Daimary served as the 17th Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2021. Their inclusion is being seen as part of the government's effort to strike a balance between experience and new leadership in the state administration.

Cabinet expansion comes weeks after NDA's massive victory

The Cabinet reshuffle and expansion follow the NDA's dominant performance in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections. The BJP-led alliance, comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a historic mandate by winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each. On the opposition side, the Congress won 19 seats, while Raijor Dal managed to secure two constituencies. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Trinamool Congress won two and one seats respectively.

Here's the list of ministers:

S.No. Name Party Constituency 1 Ashwini Roy Sarkar BJP Golakganj 2 Ashok Singhal BJP Dhekiajuli 3 Bimal Borah BJP Tingkhong 4 Biswajit Daimary BJP Tamulpur 5 Jayanta Malla Baruah BJP Nalbari 6 Kaushik Rai BJP Lakhipur 7 Keshab Mahanta AGP Kaliabor 8 Krishnendu Paul BJP Patharkandi 9 Nilima Devi BJP Mangaldai 10 Pijush Hazarika BJP Jagiroad 11 Ranoj Pegu BJP Dhemaji 12 Susanta Borgohain BJP Demow

Assam Assembly witnessed linguistic diversity

In a notable departure from convention, several newly elected legislators chose to take their oath in regional languages that are not included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. During the swearing-in ceremony held on May 21, MLAs from communities such as the Karbi, Rabha and Koch-Rajbongshi opted to take their oath in their native languages. Pro-tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary had permitted members to use the language of their choice and directed them to submit a written copy of the oath if the language was not among the 22 officially recognised languages under the Constitution. Apart from these indigenous languages, legislators also took their oath in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Sanskrit, Hindi and English, reflecting Assam's rich cultural and linguistic diversity.

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