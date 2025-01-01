Air India launches in-flight WiFi on domestic routes in India even before Starlink launch

Follow us on Image Source : TATA GROUP Air India

Air India has announced the introduction of in-flight Wi-Fi services on its domestic and international flights. This service is available on various aircraft, including Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo. With this development, Air India becomes the first airline to provide in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity on flights within India.

Passengers on Air India flights can use this service to stay connected and access social media and messaging applications. Wi-Fi is accessible on devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones running iOS or Android operating systems. Additionally, passengers can connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet.

The rollout of Wi-Fi on domestic routes follows a pilot program on international flights using Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo, and Boeing B787-9 aircraft serving destinations such as New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. During an introductory period, Wi-Fi service is complimentary.

Air India has indicated that it plans to progressively introduce Wi-Fi services on additional aircraft in its fleet over time. However, the airline also noted that in-flight Wi-Fi connections are influenced by factors such as satellite connectivity, overall bandwidth usage, flight routes, and government regulations.

To connect to the Wi-Fi, passengers need to enable Wi-Fi, select the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network, and enter their PNR and last name on the portal.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a warning to millions of mobile users nationwide, urging them to be cautious of scams that falsely promise free recharge offers. Recently, scammers have been sending deceptive SMS messages claiming to be from TRAI, attempting to trick individuals into falling for their schemes. The telecom regulator stresses that no such offers are affiliated with TRAI and advises users to remain vigilant when they come across these suspicious messages.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp allowed to expand reach: All users now eligible for using UPI payments