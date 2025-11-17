Affordable voice plans: Users call for action as telcos tweak recharge offerings Faced with telecom companies eliminating their most affordable plans or raising the minimum recharge price and altering benefits, consumers are urging TRAI to intervene and introduce cheaper options.

New Delhi:

The cost of mobile phone recharge plans in India is going up again, but this time it's not as straightforward. Instead of just raising prices, some telecom companies are either getting rid of their cheapest recharge options or offering fewer benefits with the plans they already have. This is different from a clear price increase that happened in July 2024.

Airtel recently removed its Rs 189 recharge plan, which was previously its cheapest unlimited option.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1,999 recharge plan now costs Rs 2,249 but includes some additional benefits.

BSNL has also reduced the benefits available in some of its recharge plans.

The push for exclusive voice and talktime plans

These actions have renewed the demand among Indian telecom users for exclusive talktime recharge plans.

Over the last few years, internet connectivity in India, via broadband and other channels, has reached most villages and towns across the country. As a result, many users report that they don't require daily data benefits because they already have unlimited internet access at home and work. Many people need mobile recharge plans to keep their phone services active, especially for making important calls in emergencies.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared some thoughts with a telecom company about the current mobile plans, suggesting a couple of ways to make them more user-friendly. They proposed a budget-friendly plan that offers 1 GB of data per day, ideal for those who often have access to Wi-Fi, particularly seniors.

Another users said have suggested that Indian telecom companies should offer cheaper plans that only include voice calls, without any data or text messages, and cost less than Rs 100 a month. They believe that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) should step in to help protect consumers because man

Current recharge plan structure not suitable to demand

Users argue that the current recharge plan structure forces them to pay for data even when they don't need it. This has effectively increased the basic cost of recharging and maintaining SIM activity. They want companies to reintroduce plans that offer, for instance, Rs 10 talktime with limited validity.

A user complained to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Telecom Minister on X, stating, "No control on telecom companies. Common people are forced to buy plans at very high prices. Look at their voice-only plans as well. People are really helpless, and the government is quiet. There has to be balance between profit and greed”.

Another X user complained to TRAI, demanding a 28-day voice-only plan that supports both incoming and outgoing calls and works on all phones. They urged authorities to "treat this as a complaint and take action".

Although TRAI recently mandated that telecom companies introduce talktime-exclusive recharge plans, these are still considered very expensive, often having a minimum validity of 84 days and costing at least Rs 448.

Users are urging companies to further reduce the price of voice-only recharge plans and offer cheaper options with shorter validity periods.

