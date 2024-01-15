Acer unveils new gaming laptops with 14th-gen Intel HX chips at CES 2024 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : ACER Acer unveils new gaming laptops with 14th-gen Intel HX chips at CES 2024

Acer has introduced five new gaming laptops at CES 2024, featuring the latest Intel 14th-gen HX series mobile processors. The top-tier updates include the 16-inch and 18-inch Predator Helios laptops, which are equipped with up to a Core i9 14900HX CPU and RTX 4090 graphics.

Predator Helios Neo Line enhancements:

The more affordable Predator Helios Neo line of laptops also embraces the Core i9 14900HX, paired with RTX 4070 graphics. Both the existing Predator Helios Neo 16 and the newly introduced Predator Helios Neo 18 receive updates, which are expanding the line beyond its initial 16-inch models.

Nitro 17 budget gaming option:

Acer has introduced an updated budget-friendly Nitro 17, featuring a Core i7 14700HX CPU and RTX 4060 graphic card. Despite maintaining a classic 16:9 display, the Nitro 17 further offers a QHD panel for an enhanced visual experience.

Main features and innovations

Mechanical switches for enhanced gameplay:

Acer's latest Predator Helios 16 and 18 models boast swappable mechanical switches for the WASD keys, which provide tactile feedback and faster response times for gamers.

The package further includes three sets of switches for customization.

Advanced Display Options:

The 16-inch and 18-inch Predator Helios models further feature 250Hz mini-LED display options, which are powered by RTX 4090 graphics running at a full 175 watts.

Release Dates and Pricing:

Predator Helios 16 (PH16-72) available later this month, starting at $1,900.

Predator Helios 18 (PH18-72) shipping in March, starting at $2,000.

Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-72) is available in March, starting at $1,500.

Predator Helios Neo 18 (PHN18-72) new addition, starting at $1,550.

Nitro 17 (AN17-72) ships later this month, starting at $1,250.

Budget-Friendly Gaming with Nitro 17:

Acer's Nitro 17 laptop offers an affordable gaming solution, which caters to budget-conscious gamers with up to a Core i7 14700HX CPU and RTX 4060 graphic cards.

These innovations further reinforce Acer's commitment to delivering diverse gaming experiences across different price points.

ALSO READ: How to access the removed features of Google Assistant | Tips