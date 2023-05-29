Follow us on Image Source : ACER Acer unveils 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop for Indian gamers: Price, specs and all details here

Acer, the Taiwanese electronics company, has launched its latest gaming laptop, the 'Aspire 5,' in India. Priced at Rs 70,990, the laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor which is available for purchase on both online and offline stores.

The laptop features a 14-inch display with IPS technology, providing a resolution of 1920 x 1200. It offers a viewing angle of up to 170 degrees and an aspect ratio of 16:10, enhancing the visual experience for gamers.

According to Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, the Aspire 5 gaming laptop combines high-performance components with a thin and sleek design, offering customers an exceptional gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere.

One of the key highlights of the Aspire 5 gaming laptop is its integration of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, which enables advanced AI features and ray tracing capabilities.

According to the company, to ensure fast and reliable wireless connectivity, the laptop incorporates the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. Users can enjoy internet connectivity and pair it with other devices as well.

The laptop also includes a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4 that allows users to transfer large files quickly and connect to external displays.

Weighing 1.57 kg, the Aspire 5 is designed to be a portable gaming laptop, Its hybrid architecture, powered by Intel Thread Director, manages up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), the company noted.

Gamers and tech enthusiasts in India can now experience the power and portability of the Aspire 5 as it becomes available for purchase through various online and offline channels.

