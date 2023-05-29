Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp set to launch 'Channels' feature: All details here

WhatsApp, an instant messaging application owned by Meta, is actively working on improving its channels feature, as revealed in the latest beta version, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.70. The status tab interface is set to receive significant enhancements. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the upcoming Updates tab will serve as the new home for both status updates and channels.

This tab will prominently display status updates and channels in a pinned banner, ensuring easy access for users. Although glimpses of the Updates tab were previously seen in some Android beta updates, channels were not included as they are still being refined.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo highlights the changes in the user interface. Status updates will now be presented in a horizontal list, the screenshot also reveals the distinct channel icon and a redesigned icon for the Updates tab, representing both status updates and channels.

Reportedly, the capability to view channels is currently under development and will be released in a future update of the app.

In addition to the enhancements to the status tab, WhatsApp has started rolling out the ‘screen-sharing’ feature. The new feature has been launched along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar and is available for Android beta testers

Some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store will have access to this feature. By tapping on the designated icon within the call control view, users will be able to easily share their screens during video calls. This functionality allows users to record and share everything displayed on their screens with the recipient.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: New 'screen-sharing' feature rolling out for Android beta testers

ALSO READ: Snapchat's new AR filter that let users paint their nails: Know how to use

Latest Technology News