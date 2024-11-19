Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
  7 Hidden Android features you probably didn't know about

7 Hidden Android features you probably didn’t know about

Android smartphones are designed to make your life smarter and easier. By exploring these hidden features, you can unlock the full potential of your device. Try them today and elevate your experience.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2024 23:14 IST
Smartphone
Image Source : FILE Smartphone

Your Android smartphone is just not a phone but it is a powerful tool which can do a lot- besides calling and texting. It is packed with features that often go unnoticed. These hidden tools could make your life easier, improve productivity and enhance your device’s functionality. Here are the 7 hidden features:

Screen Pinning for focused use

Want to let someone use your phone without accessing other apps? There is a tool on Android called the ‘Screen Pinning’ feature which locks an app on the screen. 

To use this:

  • Go to Settings 
  • Security 
  • Advanced 
  • Screen Pinning and enabling it

Guest Mode for Privacy

Handing over your smartphone but want to protect your data? You may switch to Guest Mode.

Activate it by:

  • Swiping down the notification bar
  • Tap your profile icon
  • Select Guest Mode

This ensures your data stays private.

Smart Lock for seamless access

Tired of entering your password repeatedly?  You can easily use Smart Lock to keep your phone unlocked in trusted places or near trusted devices. 

Go to:

  • Settings
  • Security 
  • Smart Lock to enable this feature.

Hidden System UI tuner

  • Customize your Android’s status bar and notifications using the System UI Tuner.
  • Long-press the Settings icon in the Quick Settings menu until it spins.
  • Once activated, you can tweak status bar icons and more.

5. Quick app switching

  • You do not need to keep returning to the home screen to switch between apps.
  • Double-tap the Recent Apps button to instantly toggle between your two most recent apps.

6. Built-in Screen Recorder

  • Many Android devices come with a screen recording tool.
  • Swipe down the Quick Settings menu, look for the Screen Recorder icon, and start capturing. 
  • Perfect for tutorials or saving memories.

Do note that this feature may vary to work on different apps, due to restrictions

7. Nearby Share for instant file sharing

Forget cumbersome file transfers. Use Nearby Share to send files, photos, or apps to nearby Android devices without an internet connection.

It’s fast, secure, and super convenient.

ALSO READ: Meta disagrees with antitrust ruling of India on WhatsApp, set to face legal battle

ALSO READ: Running out of Gmail storage? Try these 5 quick fixes on Android

