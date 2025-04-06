7 Best AI tools like ChatGPT to boost productivity and simplify your daily tasks in 2025 If you are serious about increasing productivity with artificial intelligence, these ChatGPT alternatives and competitors are worth exploring right now. Most of these AI tools are free to try in 2025, and they provide advanced capabilities that make everyday work faster and easier.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, most people instantly think of chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or Claude. While these conversational AI tools are powerful, the world of AI is much bigger and more versatile. Several AI tools in 2025 are helping users streamline tasks, automate workflows, and boost productivity, often for free.

Whether you are a creator, student, developer or remote worker, here are 7 AI tools that go beyond ChatGPT and deserve a place in your productivity toolkit.

1. Riverside.fm: AI video editor for creators

If you are a budding content creator struggling with video editing, Riverside.fm is the AI assistant you need. It automatically picks out the best moments from your recordings and turns them into short, ready-to-upload clips for platforms like YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels. It also supports video transcription in 100+ languages. While there's a free plan, unlocking full editing features requires a paid subscription.

2. Google AI Studio: Build your own ChatGPT-like app

With Google AI Studio, users can access Gemini models, fine-tune them, and even build their chatbots or apps using APIs. You can control parameters like token limit, temperature, and model version. If you're an AI enthusiast or developer looking to go beyond ChatGPT, this is a must-try Google AI tool in 2025.

3. Pickaxe: AI app builder with no coding skills needed

Want to build an app but don’t know how to code? Pickaxe AI lets you describe your app idea in plain English, then it writes the code, debugs it, and deploys the app—all with AI. It’s one of the top ChatGPT alternatives for low-code and no-code development. The free plan is great for beginners, while the premium version suits serious app builders.

4. Opus Clip: AI-powered short video generator

Opus Clip uses AI to repurpose long videos into viral-ready short clips. It offers features like auto captioning, intelligent cropping, AI reframing, and even assigns a "virality score" to your clips. It's ideal for creators looking to save time and reach more audiences without the manual editing work.

5. Fathom Video: AI meeting assistant for professionals

Tired of taking notes during Zoom or Teams calls? Fathom Video automatically transcribes, summarizes, and highlights key moments from your video meetings. It’s compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. While there’s a free version, advanced features like CRM integrations come with the premium plan.

6. Tascade: Build your AI agents for repetitive tasks

Think of Tascade as your AI-powered personal assistant. It lets you create custom AI agents that handle repetitive tasks automatically—perfect for project managers, marketers, or support teams. You can run it on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, or via any web browser.

7. Airtable: Smarter spreadsheets with AI automation

Airtable looks like a simple spreadsheet, but it works like a robust database. You can automate workflows, link records, tag team members, and even integrate with tools like Slack, Zapier, and Google Workspace. It's perfect for remote teams and solo users who need more power than Excel or Google Sheets.

