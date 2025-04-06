50 Years of Microsoft: Gates, Ballmer, and Nadella celebrate with AI twist Microsoft’s 50th anniversary was more than a milestone. It was a celebration of innovation, legacy, and a future powered by AI.

As Microsoft marks its 50th anniversary, co-founder Bill Gates took a trip down memory lane, where they experienced all the ups and downs while building up the company. Sharing a nostalgic Instagram reel (a popular social media platform owned by Meta), Gates posted a collection of throwback photos from Microsoft’s early days.

In his humorous way, Gates captioned his post on Instagram, he wrote, "Unfortunately, I'll never feel cool again because this was me in the early Microsoft days."

Gates, who served as Microsoft’s CEO until 2000, said the pictures were taken during some “awkward photo shoots.” He also added a cheeky birthday wish to the company, saying, "Happy 50th birthday, @microsoft. Thanks for the memories—and awkward photo shoots."

AI joins the celebration: Gates, Ballmer, Nadella reunite with Copilot

The 50-year celebration didn’t stop with old photos. In a fun and unexpected twist, Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and current CEO Satya Nadella appeared together in a light-hearted conversation, hosted by Microsoft’s very own AI assistant, Copilot.

During the chat, Nadella invited Copilot to end the conversation with a roast, “Wrap it up by asking or maybe roast giving us each an AI roast?”

“Copilot responded with enthusiasm, “Alright, Satya. Let’s spice it up.”

Playful AI roasts and tech nostalgia

Copilot delivered a playful roast to Gates, by saying: “Bill, you’ve got that signature thoughtful gaze, but do you ever think the AI might feel intimidated by your intense-thinking face? It’s like it’s waiting for a blue screen moment.”

Gates took it in stride, replying, “I hope so. I mean, that’s all I’ve got left as these AIs get so damn intelligent. It’s just that gaze and my willingness to criticise that differentiates me.”

The conversation ended with laughter and a digital toast from Copilot, “Here’s to another 50 years of innovation and adventure. Cheers.”

Gates, always quick-witted, asked with a grin, “Whatever that means to an AI. Does it drink?”

