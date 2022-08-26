5 Ways to protect your from online scams and false payments

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Online Fraud

Google discussed numerous steps to protect internet users and the tech giant came back in the spotlight. Till date, 700 million people in India were online, which is up from 600 million number from the previous year, as per the reports.

Additionally, Google is launching fresh advertisements to raise consumer awareness of the multitude of scammers that are out there waiting to take advantage of customers during online purchases. The business also quoted a Norton analysis that mentions an astounding 18 million cyberattacks in India in the first five months of 2022.

It has been reported that clicking on the fake job opening profiles and communications from the electricity board can affect the user in a variety of ways. Even google, with all its mastery in AL and ML, has not been able to stop the threat as these con artists have grown difficult to track.

Even though it claims to have taken action against these con artists by suspending their accounts and limiting their access, it has been difficult to stop situations like this.

In order to educate customers, the corporation has recently launched advertising campaigns that inform them of these occurrences and urge them to exercise caution while receiving such texts on their phones.

In online hacking, victims may unintentionally transfer their payment codes to con artists, who then steal money from their bank accounts. According to Google, 200,000, consumers are daily protected by safety alerts on Google pay.

In order to upskill 100,000 developers with a better grasp of security, privacy, and encryption, among other things Google is launching a Cybersecurity Roadshow for developers as part of the education component.

In addition, Google displayed its brand-new child protection website for India, which will be accessible in a number of regional languages over the coming weeks and months, including Bengali, Tamil and Hindi.

