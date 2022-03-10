5 Shopping sites beyond Amazon and Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Online Shopping Site

When we think of online shopping, there are a few names that pop up in our head- certainly, Amazon, Flipkart, Jabong are a few names in the very first guessing. But when we speak of delighted offers and pricing in good brands, there are a couple of more e-commerce shopping platforms that you might have been missing on, and which offers some tremendously low pricing for the known brands. So here are around 5 e-commerce sites you must visit avail good discounts and value for money offers on number of known national and international brands:

AJIO Online Shopping App

A website that is a must explore if you are willing to get your hands on brands like Armani Exchange, Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo, and more. The website comes with generous discounts over time and has updated fashion. Users can find products from Rs. 200 to 20000 and above, indeed, the portal targets every range of shopping crowd. Yes, we cannot compare the service alike Amazon (one or two-day delivery service). E-commerce have mostly everything to shop from clothing for men and women, footwear, accessories or even the latest electronics and tech gadgets.

Urbanic - Women Fashion Online

Another shopping site is dedicated to women. 'Urbanic' is a self-claimed premium brand that is known for redefining trendy fashion for women. The site has the latest designed dresses, shirts, blazers and more, which are available from XS size to 5XL size. The website is considered to be one of the best plus-size stores online. The portal offers heavy sales on several items and coupons to engage the customers with their products. Indeed a must-visit site for shopping.

Tata CLiQ Shopping App India

Tata CLiQ is another shopping app that has a huge range of products- from fashion to electronics, beauty and more. The platform offers the best pricing and the products on Tata CLiQ are all authentic brands, curated collections, the latest trends. The platform offers 1500+ Indian and international brands from various segments- electronics, fashion, footwear, watches, bags and fashion accessories.

Bewakoof - Online Shopping App

I would like to state that this is one website that comes with funky printed casual wear for men and women under the budgetary segment. The shopping site paced up with its followers over the years, and is known for great quality T-shirts, shorts, lowers, joggers, graphic printed T-shirts etc. The platform has a very nominal and affordable price range for its products and a must mention is the gift which the shopping site give when we place an order- it could be a keychain, a fridge magnet, sticker etc.

Myntra Online Shopping App

Another go-to place for many people is Myntra- a website and app. An aggregator platform with the best of the brands is available with regular discounted rates. Myntra is one of the most used applications after Amazon and Flipkart, and those who do not prefer this site much must know that the number of brands registered on the website has great discounts and huge shopping options.