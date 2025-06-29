5 old iPhones can make you Rich in 2025: Check resale value in India If you have held on to your old iPhone, especially early-edition sealed boxes, you might be sitting on a small fortune. Here's a list of 5 iPhones that are now considered antique and how much they could fetch if you sell them today.

New Delhi:

If you are someone who is holding back to your older version of iPhone, then here is a chance to make a fortune. With the latest iPhone 16 series gaining popularity, people are rushing to upgrade their older devices, and here is the list of older versions of the popular premium handset, which have entered the vintage series. There are collectors in the world who are ready to pay a hefty sum of money for a specific unit of iPhones.

1. Original iPhone (2007: First generation)

Status: Ultra-rare collector’s item

Estimated resale price: Somewhere between Rs 15,00,000 to Rs 50,00,000 (for the sealed and unused box)

The iPhone 2G, which was launched in 2007, started it all. A sealed, first-generation iPhone with 8GB storage was recently auctioned for over USD 1,90,000 (which is around Rs 1.5 crore). Even an open but well-preserved model can fetch Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh in India.

2. iPhone 3G (2008)

Status: Vintage

Estimated resale price: Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000

Although the variant is not as rare as the original iPhone (the very first launched), the iPhone 3G is considered vintage now. Its curved back and App Store introduction make it a nostalgic item. Collectors may pay a decent amount for models in good condition.

3. iPhone 4 (2010 – From Steve Jobs’ era)

Status: Design Icon, collector’s favourite

Estimated resale price: Rs 15,000 to Rs 70,000

iPhone 4 was introduced with a glass body and Retina Display. It’s considered to be a symbol of Apple’s design breakthrough under Steve Jobs. Limited edition variants and pristine models are especially sought after by collectors.

4. iPhone 5 (2012: The last Steve Jobs vision)

Status: Historical Model

Estimated resale price: Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000

The iPhone 5 is the last device Steve Jobs had a hand in designing. Though not extremely rare, it does hold sentimental value, and collectors may pay more for the nostalgia and historical importance.

5. iPhone SE (1st Gen to 2016)

Status: Cult Classic

Estimated Resale Price: Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000

Compact, powerful and reminiscent of the iPhone 5s, the first-gen SE is gaining a cult following. If sealed or in mint condition, its value could rise in the next few years, so if you have the unit, then hold on.

Bonus tip: Sealed unit is gold

If you own any of these iPhones in sealed condition (then make sure that you never open the box), their value skyrockets. Collectors and auction houses pay massive premiums for untouched items.