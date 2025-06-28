Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 200MP camera now up to Rs 50,000 cheaper: Where to buy Samsung has significantly lowered the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which features a 200MP camera. This flagship device is now available for over Rs 50,000 less than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has seen a significant drop recently. This AI-enabled smartphone is now available for under Rs 50,000, a considerable reduction from its launch price. In addition, customers can take advantage of various bank discounts and special offers when purchasing this device. The price cut followed the launch of the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, after which Samsung decided to further slash the phone's price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount

On the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed in two storage options: 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB. Initially launched at Rs 1,34,999, the price has now been reduced to Rs 85,948. Meanwhile, the higher storage variant, originally priced at Rs 1,44,999, is now available for Rs 99,499. Additionally, you can score an extra discount of Rs 750 on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra include a stunning 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, supporting an LTPO 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This flagship model is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 processor, offering up to 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, complemented by 45W wired and wireless charging capabilities.

Running on OneUI 6 based on Android 14, the phone can be upgraded with the latest operating system. An S-Pen is included for added convenience. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the back, highlighted by a remarkable 200MP main camera, alongside three additional cameras of 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP. The primary camera also boasts optical image stabilization (OIS). For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 12MP front camera.

