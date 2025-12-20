2GB daily data, free calls for 56 days: BSNL ultra-cheap plan at Rs 5 per day offers massive value BSNL consistently provides cost-effective options for its users. These plans provide subscribers with unlimited calling, high-speed data, and a variety of additional value-added benefits.

New Delhi:

As private phone companies get ready to raise their prices again, the government-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is focusing on keeping costs low for customers. BSNL has introduced a new plan that provides a lot of benefits and lasts for 50 days, costing less than Rs 5 a day. This makes it an affordable option for many users.

BSNL Rs 347 plan

BSNL has shared information about an affordable plan that is great for people who use a lot of data and make many phone calls. This plan costs Rs 347 and offers unlimited voice calls anywhere in India, including when you roam in different places. So, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that keeps you connected without worrying about extra charges, this could be the perfect choice.

High-Speed Data: Users receive 2GB of high-speed data daily, totaling 100GB over the course of the plan.

Daily SMS: The package includes 100 free SMS per day.

Cost Efficiency: Compared to private competitors—whose 56-day plans often cost upwards of Rs 500—BSNL’s offering is approximately Rs 150 cheaper, despite the slightly shorter validity.

Network expansion: 5G Launch on the horizon

BSNL is making significant strides in modernizing its infrastructure to compete with private players:

4G Milestone: The company recently achieved a major landmark by installing 100,000 indigenous 4G mobile towers.

Future-Ready Technology: This 4G network is built on entirely homegrown technology designed to be "future-ready," allowing for a seamless transition to 5G.

5G Rollout: Reports suggest that BSNL is gearing up to launch 5G services in major hubs like Delhi and Mumbai as early as the beginning of next year.

Meanwhile, BSNL is preparing to launch a special Christmas plan for its subscribers. The company has been teasing the upcoming offer on its X handle over the last few days and is expected to reveal the full benefits shortly.

