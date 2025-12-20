iPhone 15 gets massive discount, now available for Rs 36,490: Where to buy The iPhone 15 has hit a record-low price during Croma's year-end sale. With a variety of stacking discounts and offers, shoppers can now purchase the device for less than half of its debut retail price.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 15 has received a massive price cut during Croma’s year-end sale, making it available for thousands less than its original launch price. Originally debuted last year, the device is now retailing at its lowest price ever. To sweeten the deal, shoppers can take advantage of bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. The sale is currently live on Croma and will run until January 4.

iPhone 15 discount

The iPhone 15 is available in three storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. While Apple originally launched the base model at Rs 79,900, it is currently listed on Croma for Rs 57,990.

By leveraging the following offers, the price can drop even further:

Exchange Value: Up to Rs 14,000 off for your old smartphone.

Exchange Bonus: An additional Rs 4,000 bonus on top of the trade-in value.

With these combined savings, the iPhone 15 can be yours for as low as Rs 36,490. Please note that the final exchange value depends entirely on the model and condition of the device being traded in.

iPhone 15: Key features and specifications

Despite the arrival of newer models, the iPhone 15 remains a powerhouse with premium features: