25% of iPhone buyers opt for EMI, 75% of sales come from metro cities: Report The data has been released by Croma. The report also suggests an increase in year-on-year sales of iPhones in tier 2 and 3 cities in India.

New Delhi:

With the highly anticipated iPhone 17 hitting the market and generating buzz among Apple loyalists, recent data indicates a notable rise in the use of flexible payment options. From January to August 2025, one in four buyers opted for NBFC loans, credit card EMIs, or cashback schemes.

The data, released by leading omni-channel electronics retailer Croma, reveals that Apple maintains a dominant share in the premium smartphone segment, with flexible financing playing a key role in driving this growth.

"One in four iPhone buyers opted for NBFC loans or credit card EMIs/cashback schemes between Jan–Aug 2025, breaking down price barriers and making premium technology more accessible," the report stated.

Sales growing in tier 2,3 cities:

It further noted that sales growth is being driven by tier-2 and tier-3 cities, not just metros, with "some cities reporting over fivefold year-on-year increases".

"While among tier-1 cities, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Jaipur posted the fastest growth, in excess of 35 percent, the most surprising story lies in India’s Tier 2/3 cities: Guwahati, Jabalpur, Varanasi, and Panipat, which grew in excess of five times year-on-year," the report added.

75 per cent sales from metro cities

However, metro cities still lead in "absolute numbers," with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru accounting for nearly a third of all iPhone sales between January and August 2025.

"Tier 2/3 markets now contribute more than a third of our iPhone business, signaling a real shift in consumer aspirations. Flexible financing has been the game-changer, opening doors for every customer who earlier saw premium devices as out of reach. What excites us most is that this isn’t just a big-city phenomenon anymore; the desire for premium tech is now truly pan-India," said a spokesperson at Croma – Infiniti Retail Ltd.

Infiniti Retail Ltd., operating under the brand Croma, is one of the first organized consumer durables and electronics retailers in India, with over 560 stores across 200-plus cities.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 gets massive discount, available for Rs 34,999 during festival sale: Where to buy