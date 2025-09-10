Google Pixel 9 gets massive discount, available for Rs 34,999 during festival sale: Where to buy Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, starting on September 23, is revealing its deals. During the sale, the Google Pixel 9, which was launched last year, will be available for less than half its original price.

New Delhi:

You will soon be able to purchase the Google Pixel 9 for less than half its original price. In the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, this premium phone will be available at a significant discount. Flipkart has revealed that the Google Pixel 9, which was launched last year with a starting price of Rs 79,999, will be available for just Rs 34,999 during the sale.

Google Pixel 9 discount

The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart begins on September 23. The e-commerce giant has started revealing the deals on various phones, and the Pixel 9 is listed at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Interested buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI and Axis bank cards. In addition to this, the company is also offering Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange. This will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 34,999.

Last year, the Google Pixel 8 was sold for an initial price of Rs 35,999 during the same sale, although its price has since risen to over Rs 40,000. Flipkart has not yet provided a complete breakdown of the Pixel 9's discounted price. The final cost of Rs 34,999 is likely a combination of a direct price cut, along with bank discounts and exchange offers.

Google Pixel 9 features

The Google Pixel 9 is currently listed on the Google Store for Rs 64,999. Key features of the phone include:

Display: A 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Processor & Storage: It runs on the Tensor G4 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Cameras: The phone features a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP octa-phase division camera and a 48MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 10.5MP front camera.

Software & Battery: The phone operates on the Android 15 operating system, enhanced with Google Gemini AI. It is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and wireless charging.

Security: It is equipped with a Titan M2 security chip.

The phone also includes the latest connectivity features, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

