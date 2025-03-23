120 crore mobile users cheer! A year of recharge relief for just Rs 5 per day If you are a mobile phone user tired of the constant hassle of recharging, your worries are about to be over. Now, 1.2 billion mobile users can benefit from a plan that eliminates the need to recharge for 365 days.

In today's world, having a mobile phone is essential. Many of our daily tasks come to a standstill without one, and a phone that isn’t recharged feels useless. With so much of our lives tied to our mobile devices, going even a few hours without a recharge plan can be quite challenging. Unfortunately, the rising costs of recharge plans from private companies have made it increasingly difficult for users to stay connected. However, there is good news: the government-owned telecom company, BSNL, has stepped in to provide major relief to millions of mobile users.

To tackle the issue of costly recharge plans, BSNL has introduced options with extended validity, offering plans that last anywhere from 45 days to as long as 425 days. One of the standout offerings is a plan that allows users to enjoy a full year without the hassle of frequent recharges.

BSNL 365-day recharge plan

BSNL has recently launched a 365-day recharge plan to alleviate the stress of keeping your mobile phone topped up. If you use a BSNL SIM card, this plan will free you from the worry of needing to recharge for a year. Priced at just Rs 1999, this plan is a budget-friendly alternative for those who want to avoid constant recharging.

What makes this 365-day plan particularly appealing is the multitude of benefits it offers. Users can enjoy unlimited calling on local and STD networks for the full 365 days. This makes it the most affordable annual recharge option available in the telecom industry, providing unlimited free calls for this price.

In addition to unlimited calling, BSNL also grants customers 100 free SMS per day to all networks. The plan includes data benefits as well, providing a total of 600GB of data for the 365-day period. For users who don't have heavy internet needs, this plan is an ideal choice that meets their requirements perfectly.

