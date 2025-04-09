1.5 Ton split ACs available with up to 52% discount: Find out where to buy If you are considering purchasing a new air conditioner this season, Flipkart has reduced the price of a 1.5-ton split AC by up to 52 precent.

With the onset of the summer season, many shoppers are beginning to buy air conditioners to escape the sweltering heat of April, May, and June. If you're planning to invest in an AC, there's some good news for you. Due to a surge in demand, the prices of 1.5 ton split ACs have dropped significantly. Right now, you can enjoy great discounts on popular brands like LG, Voltas, Samsung, Blue Star, and Daikin. As temperatures start to rise, both online and offline markets have seen a rush of customers eager to buy ACs. If you're looking to keep your expenses down, now is an excellent time to purchase a split AC.

Flipkart is currently offering enticing deals, showcasing discounts of up to 52 percent on 1.5 ton split ACs. If you make your purchase now, you'll benefit not only from substantial price cuts but also from attractive exchange offers. Here are some of the standout deals you can find on split ACs:

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

This latest 2025 model from Samsung features a convenient five-step convertible option and comes equipped with WiFi capability. Priced at Rs 56990 on Flipkart, you can snag it for just Rs 36,490 after a 35 percent discount. Plus, you can trade in your old AC for an exchange value of up to Rs 5,600.

Voltas 2024 Model 1.5 Ton AC

For fans of Voltas, you're in for a treat with the model number (183V CAX(4503692). Originally priced at Rs 62,990, it now carries a hefty 46 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 33,990. There’s also an exchange offer of Rs 5,600 available with this model.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC

Known for its reliability, LG is offering significant savings on the US-Q19YNZE1 model number split AC. It has an original price of Rs 85,990, but thanks to a 45 percent discount, you can take it home for only Rs 46,490. Additionally, Flipkart is providing an exchange offer worth Rs 6,600.

Realme 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC

Realme’s split AC is currently available at an unbeatable price. Priced at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart, it comes with a whopping 50 percent discount, allowing you to purchase it for just Rs 32,990.

Voltas 2024 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split

Listed at Rs 64,990 on Flipkart, Voltas’ latest split AC is seeing a generous 48 percent price reduction. You can take it home for just Rs 33,490, and by utilizing the Rs 5,600 exchange offer, you can save even more.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

LG has slashed the price on its three-star AC model US-Q18JNXE, originally priced at Rs 78,990. Thanks to a discount of 52 percent, this model is now available for just Rs 37,690.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Split AC

A trusted name in air conditioning, Whirlpool is offering a significant deal on its 3-star split AC, which is typically priced at Rs 64,600. With a current discount of 45 percent, you can buy it for only Rs 34,949.

