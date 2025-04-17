1.5-Ton AC electricity usage: What's hourly consumption and estimated monthly bill? Running the air conditioner (AC) can significantly increase the electricity bill. Do you know how many units of electricity a 1.5-ton capacity AC consumes in an hour? Additionally, what would the estimated bill be for running it continuously for 8 to 10 hours?

New Delhi:

As April arrives, it marks the onset of summer, with the heat gradually intensifying. In response, fans and coolers are being brought into service. While April may see us relying on these cooling devices, it’s in the scorching months of May, June, and July that air conditioners truly come into play. Many have already turned on their ACs, and as temperatures rise, the demand for air conditioning skyrockets, leading to a noticeable spike in sales during May and June. Although ACs provide much-needed relief from the heat, do you ever stop to consider just how much electricity your air conditioner consumes in a single hour? During the sweltering summer months, coolers often struggle to keep up, leaving us to rely solely on the refreshing breeze of an AC. However, once the air conditioner is switched on, electricity bills tend to climb steeply. This prompts numerous people to install ACs but limit their usage to just a few hours daily to avoid hefty bills.

Let’s delve into how much electricity is used and what the bill might look like if you run your AC continuously for 8 to 10 hours each day.

So, how does the electricity bill stack up for 10 hours of AC usage?

If you own a 1.5-ton AC unit, it typically consumes around 2.25 units of electricity per hour. If you use your AC for 10 hours daily, that adds up to 22.5 units per day. Over the course of 30 days, your AC would consume about 675 units of electricity.

Assuming an electricity rate of Rs 7 per unit in your area, your monthly bill would amount to 675 units multiplied by Rs 7, which equals approximately Rs 4,725. If you also have other appliances running, like a refrigerator, cooler, or washing machine, you could see your total electricity bill surge to between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000.

Now, let's break it down further—the estimated electricity consumption for varying daily AC usage:

Running the AC for 6 hours daily would result in a total of 405 units consumed, leading to a bill of Rs 2,835.

If you use it for 8 hours a day, you'd see an expenditure of 540 units, with the bill reaching Rs 3,780.

For 12 hours of daily use, expect a consumption of 810 units, which translates to a monthly bill of about Rs 5,670.

Keep in mind that these calculations assume an electricity rate of Rs 7 per unit. If your local rate is higher, your bill will reflect that increase.

To help cut down on your air conditioning costs, consider these tips:

If you're in the market for a new unit, opt for one with inverter technology.

Regularly service your AC and make sure to clean the filter to keep it running efficiently.

Set the temperature between 23 to 26 degrees to minimize electricity consumption.

Avoid placing heat-generating appliances in the same room as the AC.

By implementing these measures, you can enjoy a cooler summer without breaking the bank on electricity bills.

