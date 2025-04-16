Air coolers now available at huge discount with EMI starting at Rs 135: Find out where to buy Flipkart has significantly reduced the price of air coolers. You can now purchase a new cooler from the e-commerce website with a monthly EMI of just Rs 135.

New Delhi:

As April unfolds, we bid farewell to winter and welcome the warm embrace of summer. With the sun now shining brightly, it's time to seek comfort from the rising temperatures. While many are turning to fans and coolers for relief, those on a budget need not worry. We’ve got you covered with some great cooler options available for under Rs 5000. Currently, e-commerce platforms are rolling out substantial discounts on fans, coolers, and ACs. If you're worried about not having enough money to invest in a cooler, Flipkart has the perfect solution for you. Right now, you can pick up a powerful cooler for less than Rs 5000, with discounts of up to 65 percent being offered on various models.

Candes Air Cooler

If you’re in the market for a room cooler, consider the Candes Air Cooler, which boasts a 25-liter water capacity. Although its regular price is Rs 11,399, thanks to a 65 percent discount, you can snag it for just Rs 3,879. The best part? You have the option to purchase it on EMI, with monthly payments as low as Rs 137.

Thomson Personal Air Cooler

Next up is the Thomson Personal Air Cooler, featuring a 28-liter water capacity, making it suitable for both a hall and a room. It’s equipped with a robust motor and comes in a sleek white design. Priced at Rs 5,999, it now offers a flat 25 percent discount, bringing the price down to only Rs 4,499. Monthly EMI options are available, so you can pay about Rs 1500 each month.

Bajaj Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj Personal Air Cooler is also available at a discount on Flipkart. This model has a water capacity of 24 liters and is priced at Rs 7360. With a current discount of 28 percent, you can grab it for just Rs 5,299. This cooler is available on EMI for around Rs 1,767 monthly.

Kenstar Tower Air Cooler

Finally, if you’re looking for something compact, the Kenstar Tower Air Cooler, which holds 20 liters, might be just what you need, especially for students. While it's regularly priced at Rs 7990, Flipkart is offering a 42 percent discount, so you can buy it for only Rs 4,500. If this price is still out of reach, you can opt for a monthly EMI of Rs 162.

