Zoom Meetings on JioPhone: How to attend Zoom video call on JioPhone, JioPhone 2

Image Source : ZOOM Zoom video calls now possible on JioPhone.

Zoom video conferencing app has seen a surge lately due to the current lockdown situation. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, online meetings, classes, webinars have been taking place. And for that, there are a handful of apps available including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and more.

Zoom has become really popular over the course of the last few months. It is available on the web for browsers and the app is available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. However, not everyone is fortunate enough to have one of these platforms.

One platform that has been gaining popularity in terms of the user base is the KaiOS powered JioPhone. The platform does have most of the popular apps including Facebook and WhatsApp. However, the Zoom meetings app is currently not available for KaiOS. So, how can one join Zoom meetings using a JioPhone?

While the user will not be able to download and install the Zoom app directly on the JioPhone, there is a workaround that can help users in joining Zoom meetings. The user simply needs to use the pre-loaded web browser to open Zoom’s web interface. Then, the user can simply type in the meeting ID to join a meeting.

In case the process feels cumbersome, the JioPhone users can use the JioMeet app to make group video calls.

