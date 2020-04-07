Zoom Meetings app to offer free video access for schools: Here's why

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced that it is partnering with video meeting app Zoom to provide free access to for K-12 education institutions in India. 

New Delhi Published on: April 07, 2020 13:49 IST
Zoom, USISPF to provide free video access for schools.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday announced that it is partnering with video meeting app Zoom to provide free access to the video technologies for K-12 (primary and secondary) education institutions in India. The current lockdown globally due to the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in many schools transitioning to video conferencing.

In India, the transition has been challenging for multiple reasons, including cost, resulting in millions of students across the country not being able to continue their education. To address this problem, the USISPF and Zoom will work with the Central government, state governments, and non-profit organisations in education to ensure that the maximum number of school-going children are able to access Zoom's technologies free of cost and continue their education virtually at an extremely challenging time.

"With millions of children in India out of school right now, the partnership with the USISPF will help us accelerate vital support to students, families and schools during these extremely challenging circumstances," said Sunil Madan, CIO of Zoom Video Communications.

"The partnership is a win-win between the American industry's technological capabilities and the urgent need to solve the education challenges that India's students face during this health crisis," said Mukesh Aghi, USISPF President.

