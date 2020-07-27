Zee5 Club: Zee5 introduces new Rs. 365 annual subscription plan

Image Source : ZEE5 Zee5 video-streaming platform

Zee5, the video-streaming platform, has introduced a new annual subscription plan, called the Zee5 Club. The new plan is priced at Rs. 365 and offers a plethora of content options for a whole year. Read on to know more about the new Zee5 plan.

Zee5 Club annual subscription plan

Zee5's new Zee5 Club annual plan will provide users with free Zee Zindagi shows, Alt Balaji shows, Zee shows, a plethora of movie options, and 90+ live channels. It is mainly an entertainment pack that involves a number of original content as well. Additionally, it can be accessed via 5 different screens at the same time. Users will also be able to view some of TV shows before they are telecasted on TV.

The new Rs. 365 Zee5 Club annual plan comes in addition to the All Access plan that is priced at Rs. 999 for a year. The All Access plan allows users to access everything that is available on Zee5. For those who don't know, users can also opt to pay Rs. 99 per month to get access to the Zee5 content and even go for the Rs. 299 quarterly plan version of the All Access plan.

Speaking about this new offering, Rahul Maroli, Senior Vice President and Head SVOD, ZEE5 India said, “We are a customer-obsessed OTT platform and the launch of ZEE5 Club is a result of the feedback we received from our consumers. Furthermore, democratising access for all Indians to their favourite entertainment content, at a value price, was brewing as an idea for the longest time. With a strong consumer value proposition, ZEE5 Club will help us to board every Indian and provide them with a hyper-personalised and a seamless content viewing experience all at ₹365/year.”

The new Zee5 Club plan will help the OTT service attract more users, considering the price of the new plan. In similar news, popular video-streaming platform Netflix is also testing a new Rs. 349 Mobile Plus plan, providing users with an affordable plan with perks of its high-end plans. However, the Rs. 349 Netflix plan will be for one month only.

