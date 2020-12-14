Google, YouTube, Gmail suffers from massive outage globally; company responds

Image Source : YOUTUBE Google, YouTube, Gmail and other Google services down in India.

YouTube and Gmail websites are not working for many users across India. According to the popular website Down Detector, many Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google and Google Drive are not working for many users. Apart from these websites, Down Detector claims that even Google Play, Google Maps, Google Hangouts, Google Duo and Google Meet are not working for many.

The website further claims that the aforementioned services are not only facing troubles in India but in many parts of the world including parts of Europe, the United States and more. As of writing this article, the website has received complains from over 26,000 people for YouTube alone.

YouTube has responded to its fans via their official Twitter handle. In its Tweet, Team YouTube said, "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

Here's how people are reacting on Twitter:

everybody and they mama running to see if youtube is actually down or if it’s just they wifi #YouTubeDOWN @YouTube pic.twitter.com/dI2t6SaM45 — Pratham Prem (@_prathamprem_) December 14, 2020

This is a developing story...