Yamaha Music launches 2 new AV receivers in India: Price, features and more

Yamaha Music India has announced the launch of two new RX-V AV receivers in the Indian market. Accoridng to the company, these devices can turn any home into an entertainment mecca for movies, music, gaming and more.

With the launch of the new RX-V line, Yamaha gains significance in the home entertainment market in India, where the demand for devices that improve the overall entertainment experience has increased significantly amidst remote working becoming a mainstay post the lockdown.

The company has redesigned the products from the ground up. The new RX-V line is positioned to support the latest trends and specifications for home entertainment, including gaming, both now and into the future. This includes support for 8K, HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+, to usher in a new era of dynamic displays and endless possibilities for what can be seen and heard at home.

While the RX-V4A model offers five channels of support, the RX-V6A models will offer seven channels of support. Both models are also built to support and pass through the highest resolution content available, whether you’re 4K-ready or preparing for 8K.

The latest offering by Yamaha is unique in the sense that no other AV receiver available currently in the market offers as many 8K HDMI inputs as Yamaha’s, with three on the RX-V6A (7 inputs total) and all four inputs on the RX-V4A.

Adding more to the overall entertainment experience is the authentic true sound expression that Yamaha is uniquely positioned to understand and recreate. Sitting at home, you get to recreate an immersive movie theater or a live concert setting or an ultimate gaming experience with the help of the AV receiver.

M.V, Prasad, Business Head, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Music India, said, “We’ve modernized the AV receiver to fit your emerging needs – from the rising size and resolution of TV screens to the speed and life-like realism of the latest gaming consoles and platforms. We’re here to ensure that your gear is ready for these latest innovations, complementing the stunning visuals on your screen with thrilling sound all around you.”

“Bring the theater home, put yourself in the center of the action, and build the immersive experience you and your family deserves,” he further added.

Advances to the RX-V lineup in 2021 are the most significant to date, beginning with a new look, inside and out, with a simplified, modern design that features a brand new, high-resolution LCD display and a jog dial with touch-sensitive buttons.

The brilliant look is matched by capabilities and support for the most stunning audio and visual experiences. This includes HDMI 2.1 compatibility, providing faster, smoother and uninterrupted entertainment and gameplay with auto low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rates (VRR), quick frame transport (QFT) and quick media switching (QMS).

This is especially helpful for compatibility not only with Ultra HD TVs and emerging 8K setups, but also in preparation for the latest gaming platforms arriving in 2021. To support the use of powered HDMI cables for longer wiring needs, the company has boosted the power supply from HDMI outputs to 300mA.

Both models offer the entire suite of MusicCast capabilities and app control, including Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, built-in music streaming services and multi-room audio. In addition, both the RX-V4A and RX-V6A offer MusicCast Surround, allowing optional wireless MusicCast speakers to be paired and used as surrounds in a 5.1-ch. setup without the need for speaker wire to the AV receiver.

All inputs on the RX-V4A and the RX-V6A model support Dolby Vision. In addition to DTS-X and Dolby Atmos, the RX-V6A goes even further by offering Dolby Atmos with Height Virtualization, simulating the overhead sound experience for an immersive, 360-degree sound field in a number of speaker configurations.