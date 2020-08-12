Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition: This smart TV has a transparent OLED display

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi's transparent smart TV

Xiaomi has launched a new smart TV -- the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition -- along with the Mi 10 Ultra and the Redmi K30 Ultra. What's interesting is that it is the first smart TV with a transparent OLED display that has been mass-produced, opening ways for a new type of TV in the smart TV world. Read on to know more about the new Xiaomi TV.

Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition Features, Specs, Price

The Mi TV LUX OLED smart TV (with a 5.7mm ultra-thin body) has a transparent display and a compact base stand that hold the OLED display. All the processing units go down in the stand, giving us a glass display that can provide us with a different viewing experience.

As for the specs, it comes with a 55-inch OLED edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display that features a 150000:1 static contrast ratio and 93% of DCI-P3. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 120Hz MEMC technology for smoother motion representation. It is powered by the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip with support for an AI Master Smart Engine.

It also comes with AI Master for Audio for the TV to figure out the content being played and adjusting the audio mode accordingly. It comes with an audio system by Dolby Atmos. It runs the customised MIUI for TV and supports the Always-On display feature.

The Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition comes with a price tag of CNY 49,999 (around Rs. 5,40,000) and will be available to buy, starting August 16 in China. However, there is no word on whether or not the TV will reach other markets.

To recall, this is not really the first smart TV with a transparent screen. LG, last year, showcased the prototype of a smart TV with a transparent but it hasn't hit the production stage yet. This is the reason the Xiaomi TV has become the first one to be made available for users.

