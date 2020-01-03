Xiaomi smart security camera turned creepy and showed images of others: Should you be worried?

Image Source : REDDIT Xiaomi smart camera displays other's images and intrudes privacy

Intruding someone’s privacy seems to be a thing tech products are adapting. As part of a new security issue, a man’s Xiaomi smart security camera showed other people’s images, instead of his own house.

According to a Reddit user (going by the name ‘u/Dio-V), when he connected his Xiaomi smart security camera to his Google Nest Hub, he was introduced to a surprise. Instead of displaying images of his house, pictures of other people were shown on the display.

The photos included a sleeping baby in a cradle, a view of an enclosed porch, and a man seemingly asleep in a chair, among a number of images). Another thing worth noting is that the images displayed in black and white format with scan lines and distortion, making the whole scenario weird.

The security camera was a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP Security Camera and was bought from AliExpress. Additionally, the Google Home Nest Hub was new.

However, there is no word on when this started to happen and why. Possibilities think us into believing that the man is just fooling around and faking it all. Another one hints at a security bug in the Xiaomi smart device.

Google, Xiaomi’s response

Upon knowing the issue, Google has disabled any integration of Xiaomi devices with Google Nest devices. In a statement, Google said, “We’re aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we’re disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices.”

India TV Digital contacted Xiaomi for the same and we are awaiting a response on the same.

