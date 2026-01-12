Virat Kohli has best chance to break Sachin Tendulkar's 32-year-old record in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Virat Kohli has been in insane form of late as he has been amassing runs for fun in the ODI cricket. Kohli broke a massive Sachin Tendulkar record and has a chance of shattering another major record of the Master Blaster in the second ODI.

New Delhi:

India batting icon Virat Kohli has been in Midas touch in recent times as the maestro has been piling up runs in the ODI format. Kohli, the former India skipper, scored a masterful 93 in the first ODI against New Zealand as the Men in Blue hunted down 301 in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11.

Kohli steered the run-chase at the BCA Stadium along with captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. It got tense in the end when the hosts lost a few wickets, but experienced KL Rahul took the team home along with some help from Harshit Rana and the injured Washington Sundar, who has now been ruled out of the series.

Meanwhile, Kohli has a great chance of breaking a couple of Sachin Tendulkar's records after having shattered a major world record. During the first ODI, Kohli completed his 28000 international runs and became the fastest-ever player to reach the milestone, taking 624 innings, 22 innings fewer than Sachin.

Kohli can break another huge Tendulkar record

Now, Kohli can break another huge Tendulkar record during the second ODI of the series. The 37-year-old now has five consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket, a run that began during the third ODI against Australia in October 2025.

He has scored five fifty-plus scores, a jaw-dropping five times in ODI cricket, which is already by far the most in the world, with Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam at distant joint second, having done that two times.

Kohli has never scored fifty-plus scores in six consecutive innings, and now has a great chance to do it. If he manages to score another fifty-plus score during the next match, Kohli will break the record which he jointly holds with Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Dravid.

Indians with most consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 5 such scores in 1994

2 - Rahul Dravid: 5 such scores from 2004 to 2005

3 - Ajinkya Rahane: 5 such scores from 2017 to 2018

4 - Rohit Sharma: 5 such scores in 2019

5 - Virat Kohli: 5 such scores (5 times)

Meanwhile, Kohli eyes another Sachin record in the second ODI. The star batter needs just one run to go past Tendulkar for the most runs by Indians in ODI cricket against New Zealand. Following his 93 in the series opener, Kohli is tied with Tendulkar on 1750 runs against New Zealand in the ODI format.